Woman Survives Fall from Sixth-Floor Apartment Balcony

A young woman has survived after reportedly falling 80 feet from her apartment balcony in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon on Saturday.

College student Alexa Terrazas, 23, was practicing an extreme yoga pose while hanging over the edge of her sixth-floor apartment balcony when she fell and landed on the building’s driveway below.

A viral photo reportedly taken moments before her fall shows Terrazas hanging precariously upside down over the edge of the glass wall. Reports said she lost her balance before falling to the ground.

On Monday, Terrazas was listed in critical condition and suffered from fractures in her legs, arms, hips, and head. Doctors said she will remain in a coma for at least two weeks.

Friends and family members have asked the public for donations to help the young woman recover.

“She doesn’t need any more blood, but she does need platelets,” a message on the website said. “It’s a painful and sad life lesson,” another message read.

Reports said doctors at the hospital in Nuevo Leon spent 11 hours doing reconstructive surgery on Terrazas following the tragic accident.

“Doctors fear that she may not be able to walk for three years as her knees and ankles had to be reconstructed. She also reportedly broke 110 bones in the horrific fall,” according to reports.

The Mexican news outlet, El Imparcial, reported that Terazzas’ neighbors were used to the young woman practicing the extreme stunt from her balcony on a regular basis.

Reports also said that the Nuevo Leon Attorney General’s office investigated the incident and found that the balcony’s glass railing did not have any structural damages. Following the investigation, authorities ruled Terrazas’ fall as an accident.

Terrazas’ social media profile reportedly shows the young woman performing various extreme sports stunts, such as jumping from a helicopter and hanging upside down on a zip line, according to Newsweek.