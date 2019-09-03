Blind Boy Who Painted Picture of American Flag for Trump Receives Reply

A grandfather and his grandson who was born blind recently mailed a very special gift to the White House.

Gage Hogue, a young man in Cobb County, Georgia, who is also autistic and mostly non-verbal, painted a picture of the American flag with the help of his Paw-Paw, Randy Hogue.

“It really excites him to think he achieved something. Everybody knows he didn’t paint it on his own. But it’s his painting,” Hogue said of his grandson’s artistic endeavor.

Boy born blind paints picture of American flag for President Trump, gets sweet reply from the @WhiteHouse: https://t.co/c0sb53AV7o pic.twitter.com/wjD6JLIcgv — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 3, 2019

The two mailed a print copy of what they titled “The Crying Flag” to the White House and received a very personal response from President Trump.

“Dear Gage, thank you for the beautiful painting of the American flag that you and your Paw-Paw made,” the letter, also in Braille, said. “You are beautifully made in the image of God. I hope you always remember you are loved and cherished by so many.”

Hogue said people with disabilities just want to know they are a part of what is going on around them and encouraged others to make sure they feel wanted.

“If there is a disabled person, you have to understand. All they want to do is be included, just be included in life,” he commented.

Hogue said they made several prints of Gage’s artwork to give to family and friends, but he is now being flooded with requests from people who want to buy one.

In a similar instance in July 2017, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders read aloud a letter from a boy named Dylan during a press briefing. Sanders said she wanted to remind those listening of the people all around the nation whom they are there to serve.

“To remind us a little bit more often about some of the forgotten men, women, and children that we’re here to serve and that the President is fighting for,” she said, “we’re going to start the White House briefing every once in a while with a letter or an email that we may receive from some of those individuals.”

Dylan’s letter read:

My name is Dylan, but everybody calls me Pickle. I’m 9 years old, and you are my favorite President. I like you so much I had a birthday about you. My cake was the shape of your hat. How old are you? How big is the White House? How much money do you have? I don’t know why people don’t like you. You seem nice. Can we be friends? My picture is in here so if you see me you can say hi. Your friend, Dylan.

Thank you Dylan (aka Pickle) for your letter to @POTUS! We hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/RtTb6KtsZN — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) July 26, 2017

Sanders concluded by thanking Dylan for his letter, adding, “If you’re ever in Washington, D.C., I hope you’ll stop by and let us show you around the White House.”