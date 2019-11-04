Baltimore Orioles First Baseman, Wife Donate $3M to UMD Children’s Hospital

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and his wife Jill gifted $3 million to help fund the expansion of the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in Baltimore.

The donation from the couple is the largest gift from a Baltimore sports figure to UMMC, the hospital announced Monday.

Photos from today’s exciting announcement and media event for Chris and Jill Davis’ $3 million gift to @UMMC University of Maryland Children’s Hospital. Thank you, @Orioles Chris and Jill! pic.twitter.com/nAH1nGqwKJ — UMMS Foundation (@UMMSFoundation) November 4, 2019

The gift will help fund the construction of a state-of-the-art hybrid cardiac catheterization lab and operating room for pediatric patients at the hospital.

“This remarkable gift from Chris and Jill Davis will benefit children throughout the state of Maryland and beyond,” Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and chief executive officer at UMMC, said in a statement.

“It will provide critical support to expand the resources and technology available at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital including a new cardiac catheterization lab and operating room allowing our world-class experts in children’s heart disease to provide the most advanced care possible,” Suntha said. “We are grateful to Chris and Jill Davis for their generosity and partnership.”

