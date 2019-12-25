Police were on hand to deliver a very special gift in time for Christmas on Interstate 93 near Concord, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police helped deliver a baby shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and state troopers shared a photo of the happy family together on Christmas morning on Facebook.

“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

State police Sgt. Vincent Grieco, State Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Boscawen police Officer Ryan Nolan worked together to bring the baby, named Dominic, into the world, CBS Boston reported.

Those same officers posed in the photo with the baby and his family at the hospital. State police said baby Dominic and his family are doing well.