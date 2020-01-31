Delta and American Halt All Flights Between China and the U.S.

Delta on Friday said it would halt flights to and from China starting next week.

“Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flying beginning Feb. 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus. Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta is the first major U.S. airline to cancel all flights to China. United and American are also expected to cancel most or all flights following the State Department’s advisory that Americans should not travel to China due to the outbreak.

“The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5,” Delta said.

Update: CNBC and Reuters report that American Airlines is also suspending flights to and from China, effective today.