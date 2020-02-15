Woman Receives Flowers Every Valentine’s Day from Late Husband

A man in Georgetown, Kentucky, guaranteed that his wife would never feel alone on Valentine’s Day.

When Tracey Cox’s husband, Richard, passed away in 2012 after a three-year fight with cancer, she was devastated, according to WFTV.

However, the following year, she received a beautiful bouquet of flowers for Valentine’s Day and her birthday, which are just a day apart.

“It was really emotional,” she told reporters Friday, adding, “It was sad, but also happy at the same time because I just knew he’d always be with me.”

At the time, she thought the flowers from her late husband were just a one-time gift, but every year since then, a bouquet has been delivered to her home with a note from Richard.

“Tracey, even though you can’t see me, I am always here. I love you. Love Rich,” the card from 2018 read.

Their daughter, Bethany, said the annual gifts just go to show what a caring man her dad was.

“This is true love,” she explained.

In a Facebook post, the couple’s son, Nicholas, wrote that his father’s tenderness was something he would always remember.

“My Father is who instilled the great heart I have within me! He taught me so much but this has to be the Greatest gift he taught me!” he stated.

Tracey’s husband never told her about his plans to give her flowers every year, but he did tell the children, Bethany said.

“We don’t know exactly how it’s done, but we do know that they won’t stop any time soon,” she explained.

Now, Tracey describes her precious husband as a caring, loving, and emotional man who knew exactly what would bring her comfort once he was gone.

“Every time I get them, it really brings back a lot of emotions and joyful tears,” she commented.

“It really brings back all the memories we were able to make together,” she said of their 26-year marriage.