WATCH: Toddler Hugs Pizza Delivery Man Grieving Daughter’s Loss

A pizza delivery driver got a sweet and unexpected surprise Saturday from a toddler in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

When Ryan Catterson rang the Sheely family’s doorbell to give them their pizza, he had no idea how much the encounter would later mean to him, according to WNEP.

Footage taken by the family’s security camera showed Catterson as he thanked Lindsey Sheely, then turned around to leave. However, her two-year-old son, Cohen, was not quite ready for the pizza delivery man to go without a reward.

In the video, Cohen ran up behind him and reached out to give him a hug.

“Hey there bud, enjoy your pizza,” Catterson commented.

“You’re so nice, you could just blow him kisses,” Lindsey said as she guided her son back toward their door, laughing.

“Thank you, nice meeting you bud,” Catterson told him.

“Say goodnight,” Lindsey instructed the boy, who then told the delivery man, “Goodnight!” and turned to go back inside.

Unbeknownst to the family, Catterson was grieving the loss of his 16-year-old daughter who passed away unexpectedly not long ago.

“After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there and it just meant a ton to me,” he said.

The next day, Lindsey posted the video on her Facebook page where it was shared many times. Eventually, Catterson saw it and reached out to the young mother.

“I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason,” she later wrote in an update.

Catterson said prior to the tender moment, he had expressed his need for hugs to his family.

“It was almost as if the universe or my daughter had known and sent it to me,” he recalled.

Following the sweet encounter with Cohen, a GoFundMe page was set up to help cover his daughter’s funeral costs and pay travel expenses so the whole family could be together during such a difficult time.

So far, the page has raised $13,257 of its $5,000 goal.

“A lot of people are commenting that may have been her looking out for me,” Catterson said of the toddler’s unexpected hug.

“Those words mean something. Maybe she’s there,” he concluded.