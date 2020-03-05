College Students Raise Money for Wendy’s Worker Who Lost Home in Fire

A Wendy’s restaurant worker is getting some much-needed help from college students in Columbia, South Carolina.

When Malcolm Coleman’s home was damaged by a fire in January of 2019, he and his mother had nowhere to go, according to WBAL.

Not long after, Coleman’s father passed away, and because they could not afford home repairs due to a lapse in insurance, the two have been sleeping on family and friend’s couches ever since.

However, when University of South Carolina (USC) student Robert Caldaroni heard what happened to the young man who works at the campus restaurant and makes friends with everyone, he immediately took action.

He and fellow student Alexis Braz started a GoFundMe page to raise enough money for the home repairs and have so far raised $21,790 of its $75,000 goal.

The page read:

If you ever met him in person, you’d have no idea this tragedy had even happened. He’s still smiling and laughing. He still remembers your name and makes every student at USC feel special. But Malcolm needs our help! Malcolm certainly doesn’t feel entitled to charity. We as students of USC came to him to ask if he would be okay with us setting up this fundraiser for him and his mother.

“It can be easy to take the smile on your server’s face for granted, especially when you don’t know just how hard they’re working to put it on,” the fundraising page said.

In a Facebook post February 14, Coleman thanked everyone for their kindness and generosity during such a difficult time.

“These past few days has [sic] been humbling and affirming that when you lead with your heart, goodness comes back to you. So please know that I do not take any of these beautiful acts of kindness lightly or for granted,” he wrote.

“I love you all very much and God bless you all abundantly so!!!!” Coleman concluded.