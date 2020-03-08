Pope Francis Offers Prayers for Victims of Coronavirus

Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for all those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, urging Christians to find strength in their faith in Jesus during this difficult period.

“In prayer I am close to the people suffering from the current coronavirus epidemic and to all those who care for them,” the pope said in a live-streamed address from the Vatican library, adding that he had “remembered them often” during a Lenten retreat last week.

“I join my brother bishops in encouraging the faithful to live this difficult moment with the strength of faith, the certainty of hope, and the fervor of charity,” he said. “May this time of Lent help all of us give an evangelical meaning to this moment of trial and suffering.”

The pope said he felt a little “strange” giving the address from the Vatican library where he was “imprisoned,” while assuring his hearers that he remained close to them.

“But we are praying the Angelus in this way today as a preventive measure,” he said, “so as to avoid small gatherings of people, which could facilitate the spread of the virus.”

On Sunday, the Vicar General of Rome said that all Masses with the presence of the faithful would be suspended in the Rome diocese until April 3, following a government decree banning public gatherings.

According to the latest figures, 6,387 people have been infected with the virus in Italy and the death toll now stands at 366. A total of 622 who had the virus have been cured thus far.

