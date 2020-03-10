Oklahoma Girl Donates Birthday Presents to Local Hospital

An Oklahoma girl decided that for her ninth birthday, she wanted to give presents to others instead of receiving them just for herself.

That’s when Journey Benton, of Piedmont, posted to social media asking for 125 gifts not as birthday presents, but as charitable donations to the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany, KWTV reported.

“I think they deserve love and happiness too,” said Journey.

After several social media posts, the Bentons said the gifts just began showing up at their home, with some of the gifts coming from anonymous donors.

“At first I panicked thinking 125 that is a lot,” said Bethany Benton, Journey’s mom. “But one by one, they started showing up.”

Soon, the gifts surpassed Journey’s initial goal of 125, and she got to send nearly 1,000 to the rehabilitation hospital.

Journey is not the only kid to give up her birthday presents to those in need. A five-year-old from Illinois asked for bedding donations instead of traditional birthday gifts at his birthday party. Another nine-year-old threw a birthday party and asked that all toys be donated to Toys for Tots.