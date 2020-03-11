First Congressional Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A staffer for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) contracted the coronavirus, according to Wednesday reports from the Hill and Politico.

Politico reported, “Cantwell will close her office in D.C. this week and her staff will work remotely. The Washington State Democrat is asking that additional staffers be tested.”

Cantwell’s office told the Hill that the infected staffer has been isolated since manifesting symptoms. Cantwell’s office via statement said:

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress. The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms.

Earlier on Wednesday, a state of emergency was declared in Washington, D.C., by Mayor Muriel Bowser after six other persons were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) calculated the average age of members of the House in 2018 was 57.8 years. The average age of senators in 2018 was 61.8 years, “among the oldest in U.S. history,” according to the CRS. According to the CDC and Surgeon General, seniors are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

No representatives or senators have tested positive for the coronavirus.

