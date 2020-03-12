New York Bans Gatherings of More Than 500 People

New York has banned most gatherings of more than 500 people, including at Broadway shows, starting tonight at 5 p.m.

Smaller gatherings will also be restricted. Facilities with capacities of fewer than 500 will have their legal limits cut in half, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

For Broadway theaters in Manhattan, these rules will go into effect at 5pm TODAY. We have already spoken to the theaters about these new measures and they agreed. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

The ban takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday for Broadway theaters. Other venues have until 5 p.m. Friday.

The ban is likely to have a devastating effect on Broadway, which is at the heart of New York’s tourism indusry. Beyond the shows themselves, thousands of other businesses–from restaurants to memorabilia shops to hotels– depend upon the theaters.