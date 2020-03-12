New York Bans Gatherings of More Than 500 People

A poster on Times Square advertises West Side Story at the Broadway Theater on February 7, 2020 in New York City. - Westside Story is returning to Broadway for the first time in more than a decade, directed by Belgian Ivo Van Hove. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo …
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

New York has banned most gatherings of more than 500 people, including at Broadway shows, starting tonight at 5 p.m.

Smaller gatherings will also be restricted. Facilities with capacities of fewer than 500 will have their legal limits cut in half, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

The ban takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday for Broadway theaters. Other venues have until 5 p.m. Friday.

The ban is likely to have a devastating effect on Broadway, which is at the heart of New York’s tourism indusry. Beyond the shows themselves, thousands of other businesses–from restaurants to memorabilia shops to hotels– depend upon the theaters.



