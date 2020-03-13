The Duke Energy company said it would not disconnect its customers’ power over nonpayment during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The corporation announced its decision Friday on Twitter:

An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 13, 2020

“This applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” the statement read.

“We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic. Thank you,” it concluded.

Following the announcement, Twitter users expressed their gratitude to the corporation for its kind gesture.

“Thank you Duke Energy. Thank you,” one person wrote.

“Fantastic leadership and decision making. Thank you!” another said.

Friday, AT&T made a similar announcement on its own Twitter profile:

We pledge over the next 60 days not to terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by coronavirus. — AT&T (@ATT) March 13, 2020

Additionally, the company promised to waive late payment fees for the next 60 days that its customers might incur due to economic hardships related to the coronavirus.

AT&T also said it would keep its public Wi-Fi hotspots open for Americans who need them during the health crisis.

The company’s website continued:

As our company responds to COVID-19, the health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. The work we do is critical to millions of people and companies around the world, and we’re committed to being there when our customers and colleagues need us most.

In an update Friday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,629 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

The agency urged citizens to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, avoid close contact with anyone who is sick, and cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

However, the agency also stated that most Americans are at low risk of immediately contracting the virus and assured citizens that the federal government was working closely with officials across the nation to respond to the pandemic.