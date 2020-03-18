Thousands of people visiting Florida’s beaches are choosing to ignore the social distancing measures put into place during the deadly coronavirus outbreak, particularly those who are on spring break trips.

Several media outlets have highlighted the fact that many students on spring break are choosing to have fun outdoors along the beach instead of staying inside as local officials have recommended.

Brady Sluder told Reuters during his trip to Miami:

If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months we’ve had this trip planned.

“We’re just out here having a good time,” Sluder added. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Another spring breaker, Brianna Leeder, said the coronavirus and certain rules put into place are “really messing up with my spring break,” citing her concerns with the bars closing and the potential of beaches closing.

Leeder also stated that she believes the coronavirus circumstances are being “blown way out of proportion.”

Atlantis Walker, another spring breaker who spoke with Reuters, said the coronavirus “ain’t that serious” and said we should instead focus on “more serious things out there like hunger and poverty.” Walker also said he would like to have a refund.

Ni Smith, who is from New Orleans and was also interviewed in the clip, chose to look on the bright side of things.

“I mean, it sucks, but we’re gonna make the best of it,” Smith said. “We’re enjoying ourselves.”

“We’re having day parties all day,” Smith added. “It’s my birthday, St. Patrick’s Day, turn up.”

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not ordered the closing of beaches, he has ordered restaurants to reduce their capacity by 50 percent and insisted that people order takeout instead.

“What we’re going to be doing is, simply, for the statewide floor for beaches, is applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10 and you have to have distance apart if you’re going to be out there,” DeSantis stated in regards to beach groups. “Different localities are going to make decisions about what makes sense.”