A New York City man was spotted yelling from his balcony Sunday at passersby, telling them to “go home” as the number of cases of coronavirus in the city trend upwards, according to a video.

The video showed the man chanting, telling people to “flatten the curve,” while a second video showed another New York City man explaining why those walking down the streets should be self-isolating.

“Flatten the curve, go home,” the first man said.

The second unidentified man in a different video could be heard saying that people could carry the coronavirus and not even know it, and therefore should self-quarantine themselves to stop the spread of disease.

“We know people who do not show symptoms can still spread the disease,” the man said. “So even if you feel perfectly healthy and not showing symptoms, you could be spreading the disease right now.”

“You can get people sick just by being out,” he added.

Officials are using the term “flattening the curve” to mean slowing down or stemming the spread of the virus. By slowing down the rate of infection, the global pandemic is spread out over time as opposed to a sharp spike in our system, which could put a strain on our medical facilities, according to Our World in Data.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are more than 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the world, with more than 8,800 of them being fatal.

In New York alone, there are more than 2,400 cases with 16 confirmed deaths.