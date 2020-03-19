VIDEO: Family of 95-Year-Old Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ from Her Front Yard

A 95-year-old in self-isolation received a surprise birthday visit from her family during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Kathleen “Katie” Byrne of Syracuse, New York, was welcomed at a distance by her loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” and holding up balloons and letters that spelled it out, ABC News reported.

Katie’s granddaughter, Sara Byrne, who is also from Syracuse, posted a video of the encounter on Instagram, where it received thousands of views.

Katie Byrne’s celebration for her 95th was canceled due to the coronavirus, so she has been keeping a safe distance from others by self-isolating at home to prevent catching the virus.

Sara said her grandmother loved the surprise.

Katie Byrne is not the first person to get a birthday greeting while in self-isolation. In Spain, neighbors sang “Happy Birthday” to an 80-year-old woman on lockdown due to the coronavirus from their balconies.

According to a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of catching the coronavirus and are advised to stay at home.