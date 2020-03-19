Neighbors under coronavirus lockdown in Spain surprised an 80-year-old woman on her birthday by singing “Happy Birthday” from their apartment windows and presenting her with a small cake.

Heartwarming footage posted to social media shows the woman named Charo getting called out in Spanish by her neighbors.

“Charo, it’s for you. Come out. It’s from all the neighbors. Come out. Come out, and say hi. They are in the patio,” they said before Charo said, “Oh, my God.” Then, all her neighbors sang “Happy Birthday” to her in Spanish:

@Buenafuente nosotros también nos queremos quedar en casa, pero para siempre. Ayer pasó esto y queremos que lo veas pic.twitter.com/NXnTYafa2X — afectadoXfusara (@afectadoXfusara) March 17, 2020

Towards the end of the video, a neighbor asked Charo, “See you at 8:00 p.m. for the applause, yes?” The neighbor’s message references a nightly tradition at 8:00 p.m. when Spaniards applaud medics from their balconies and windows while they are in mandatory quarantine.

Under the lockdown, Spanish residents may only leave their homes to go to work, go grocery shopping, go to the bank, go to the pharmacy, and seek medical attention. Only one person is allowed to be in a car unless caring for an elderly person or another dependent.

Spain has more than 17,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 803 of those being fatal, according to Microsoft’s coronavirus tracker.