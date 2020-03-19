First lady Melania Trump will appear in public health PSAs encouraging proper hygiene, and CNN contributor and Never Trump leader Rick Wilson seemingly wished a coronavirus affliction upon her.

Wilson, a “Republican” campaign consultant, shared a CNN article detailing the first lady’s campaign:

First lady Melania Trump will appear in public service announcements on coronavirus set to be broadcast nationally, according to a news release sent late Wednesday afternoon from the White House. The PSAs will address the “important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk” from contracting and spreading the coronavirus, according to the release.

Trump’s lead initiative during her time in the White House has been the “Be Best” campaign, which encourages young people to treat one another better.

“I think this would be a great time to remind Americans about the ‘Be Best’ campaign,” Katherine Jellison, a professor of history at Ohio University, told CNN. “She could remind the public, especially youngsters, that in times of stress, kind words to one another are a national duty. Especially at a time when family members are by necessity spending more time with one another, the best thing that everyone can do is be nice to one another.”

CNN contributor and Never Trumper Wilson mocked that campaign and, instead, seemingly wished illness upon the first lady.

“#BeInfected,” he contributed to the public discourse.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.