Brazil’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up with the flags of nations affected by the Chinese coronavirus Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro.

On Facebook Thursday, ABC News shared a photo of the statue of Jesus Christ with his arms outstretched.

Tuesday, Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute ordered that all national parks, including the one where the 125-foot tall Christ is located, be closed for at least a week in an effort to stop the virus from spreading, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“At the foot of the statue throughout the overcast afternoon, the last selfie-snapping tourists were still allowed to gather on the lookout that offers a panoramic view out over the so-called Marvelous City,” the report said.

Wednesday evening, officials projected the colorful flags onto the statue during a mass led by the Archbishop of the city of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta.

Video footage of the event showed images of the continents and the words “Pray Together” in several different languages also projected onto the Christ.

Thursday, Twitter users expressed their thoughts about the show of solidarity and thanked Brazil for the display.

“Beautiful. Never seen Anything like this. Thank you Brazil,” one person wrote.

“It’s a beautiful idea; grateful to those responsible for reminding us the whole world is in this together. We’re finally ‘at one’ about something,” another said.

Brazil has nearly 300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the AP report.

However, as local leaders imposed and recommended precautions to guard against the virus, President Jair Bolsonaro warned that the measures could damage the economy.

“What is incorrect is the hysteria, as though it were the end of the world. A nation like Brazil, for example, will only be free when a certain number of people are infected and create antibodies,” he said.

Following a major Brazilian newspaper’s report that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Bolsonaro refuted the claim and announced that he had actually tested negative for the virus.

“Dont trust fake news media — they are the ones who need you,” he wrote on Twitter.