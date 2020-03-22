Five college students from the University of Tampa tested positive for the coronavirus after coming back from a spring break trip, the school announced.

WFLA reported that the students were traveling together with other University of Tampa students before testing positive. The school did not state where the students went during their break or whether they lived in the dorms or off-campus.

The students are currently recovering from the disease and are in self-isolation, WFTS reported.

The university sent its well-wishes to those students recovering from the coronavirus in a Saturday tweet.

UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19. We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery. https://t.co/MXl4e1v3gh — The University of Tampa (@UofTampa) March 21, 2020

“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” the university posted on Twitter Saturday night.

The university moved all classes online on March 17 and had canceled in-person commencement, according to the university website.

The news comes as many college spring breakers had partied on Florida’s beaches despite social distancing orders from officials to limit groups to ten.

Miami Beach shut down its beaches in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic after spring breakers defied officials’ social distancing orders to party on the beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put the final nail in the coffin for many spring breakers’ plans when he said Thursday that “the party’s over in Florida” because many of the state’s beaches and bars are closed.