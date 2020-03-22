Kroger Thanks Workers with Cash Bonuses During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Kroger grocery company is giving its employees a big thank you for their hard work during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday, the company announced that every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate would receive a one-time bonus amounting to $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time, according to a press release.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO, Rodney McMullen.

He continued:

Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort. In every decision we make, we strive to balance our most urgent mission – to be here for our communities when they need us most – with ensuring the safety of our associates, customers and communities.

In addition to the bonuses, Kroger expanded its 14-day coronavirus emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms verified by a medical professional.

“We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover,” said Kroger’s Senior Vice President and Chief of People Officer Tim Massa.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, McMullen praised the company’s employees for their unwavering dedication to the community during the health crisis:

We 💙 our team and we're incredibly grateful for their amazing efforts. Hear from our CEO Rodney McMullen about how we're expanding Emergency Leave Guidelines, providing appreciation bonuses, and uplifting our amazing team as they support the community. pic.twitter.com/mTTWwJ5wba — Kroger (@kroger) March 21, 2020

“This is a situation none of us have ever been in, and at a time when our customers and our country truly need us, you are there every step of the way. None of this would be possible without each and every one of you, working together as one. It’s so inspiring,” he commented.

“I can’t thank you enough for your dedication to our customers and each other. You inspire me, it is so impressive,” he concluded.