President Donald Trump jokingly distanced himself from Coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx at the White House after she revealed she had a fever over the weekend.

“You’ll notice I was not here over the weekend … I had a little low-grade fever,” she said.

“Uh oh,” Trump said, grinning and stepping away from the White House briefing room podium where Birx was speaking

Birx acknowledged that she was tested for coronavirus on Saturday night and was found to be negative.

Trump breathed an audible sigh of relief, prompting Birx to react to his antics.