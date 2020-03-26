A Pennsylvania grocery store had to throw out more than $35,000 in produce after a woman purposefully coughed on the food.

The woman allegedly coughed on fresh produce, meat, some baked goods, and other items on Wednesday afternoon at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township, according to a Facebook post from store owner Joe Fasula.

Employees escorted the woman out of the store and called the police, according to the post. The District Attorney’s Office reportedly told the store owner that they would file several charges against the woman and are making sure she is tested for the coronavirus.

Even though store managers thought it was a “twisted prank,” they did not want to take any chances and did away with the defiled food. Supermarket staff valued the food to be at least $35,000.

The store is reportedly working with the health inspector and their insurance company to see if their losses can be covered.

The Hanover Township Police Department confirmed in a statement that the incident is under investigation and that charges would be filed against the suspect, who already underwent a mental health evaluation.

Other people who have purposefully coughed on or defiled merchandise in stores during the coronavirus pandemic are also facing charges.

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly coughing on a Wegman’s employee on purpose and charged with making a terroristic threat, and a Missouri man accused of licking deodorants in a Walmart aisle was also arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.