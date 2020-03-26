Krispy Kreme is the latest in a growing list of companies that are giving freebies to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning March 30, on National Doctor’s Day, any doctor, nurse, or another healthcare employee with a valid ID can pick up an unlimited amount of glazed doughnuts from any drive-thru.

The promotion will run every Monday through National Nurses Week from May 6-12.

“Taking care of ourselves and each other never has been more important. Getting through this together by staying apart seems unnatural,” Krispy Kreme wrote in a statement on its website. “But even now…there can be joy. It can bring and keep us ‘together’ in this challenging, disruptive time.”

The doughnut chain also said that any person who buys at least a dozen glazed doughnuts at full price from a drive-thru would get a free dozen glazed doughnuts.

This promotion will start on March 28 and run every Saturday.

Each free dozen will also include a smiley-face doughnut to spread joy.

Krispy Kreme is joining many food establishments giving away freebies to healthcare workers.

A Connecticut pizza shop is donating pizzas to healthcare workers, and a Chick-fil-A in Washington state served 1,000 meals to hospital workers battling the outbreak in the state. Companies such as &Pizza and Sweetgreen are also giving away free food to medical workers.