Senior citizens in Cincinnati, Ohio, are now able to connect with their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to a nonprofit group’s generous donation.

When community members began voicing concerns that over 1,000 seniors throughout Cincinnati and Hamilton County had no way of seeing their friends and family during the health crisis, the city decided to take action, according to WLWT.

Officials partnered with representatives from the United Way of Greater Cincinnati (UWGC) and then contacted national corporate giving initiative TCC Gives for help in finding an answer to the problem.

The answer came in the form of 25 iPads donated by TCC Gives, which were distributed on Monday to 20 retirement homes and nursing facilities in the area.

Thursday on Twitter, the UWGC shared photos of the seniors using the devices to visit with their loved ones.

“TCC Gives is committed to strengthening communities and helping people,” the corporate giving initiative’s website stated.

“We want to empower employees and customers to make a difference by providing programs, resources and grant opportunities that encourage volunteerism, support charitable initiatives, and improve the communities we touch,” the site read.

Mayor John Cranley praised the organization in a press release Wednesday for stepping up to help those who need extra protection during the ongoing pandemic.

“Providing technology to connect seniors to their loved ones who they would otherwise have no means to contact speaks volumes about our city. Let’s continue to take care of each other,” he said.

Sarah Steffen from the Little Sisters of the Poor facility noted that the technology has already made a positive impact on their residents’ moods.

“We are able to use these tablets to let families and residents visit virtually. It is keeping spirits and smiles up! Thank you,” she commented.

UWGC President and CEO Moira Weir said she was proud to be part of an organization that was able to meet the needs of people who felt disconnected from their loved ones.

“This is a really challenging time for many people, especially the elderly in our community, and we’re committed to showing up for them quickly,” she concluded.