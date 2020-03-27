Fox News Cuts Away from White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

Fox News Channel made the decision Friday to cut away from the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing in order to have a panel discussion during The Story, which is hosted by Martha MacCallum.

Critical information that Fox News viewers missed after the cutaway included statements from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, certain doctors, and company CEOs who discussed their plans to get lunches to homes for children.

Perdue also spoke about the effort to get school lunches into homes during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, highlighted the cutaway in a tweet, saying Americans deserve to hear from officials “more directly.”

What the heck? Why did @FoxNews just cut away from the WH Daily Briefing? America wants to hear about education and more directly! — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) March 27, 2020

“What the heck,” Ward wrote. “Why did @FoxNews just cut away from the WH Daily Briefing? America wants to hear about education and more directly!”

Earlier this week, several networks cut away from the briefing before President Trump finished speaking. Other outlets, like the Washington Post, NBC News, the Atlantic, CNN, and the Boston Globe, want to put an end to broadcasting Trump’s briefings, as reported and discussed by Breitbart News’s John Nolte.

Certain outlets, including CNN, said the White House should submit an “official request” if they would like to have the briefing shown in full.

“[I]f the White House wants to ask for time on the network, they should make an official request. Otherwise we will make our own editorial decisions,” CNN said in a statement.