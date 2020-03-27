An influencer on the China-owned social media platform TikTok has reportedly tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus after he licked a toilet bowl inside a public restroom in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Thursday, the social media star who goes by the names Larz and GayShawnMendes online, posted a video of himself on Instagram as he lay in a hospital bed with a caption that read, “I got diagnosed with Coronavirus”:

“Hey guys, I’m really doped up on my medicine right now,” he told viewers.

Even though the 21-year-old’s Twitter account has since been suspended, the video of him running his tongue along the toilet bowl is still making the rounds online.

Monday, Police Sergeant Gabe Slaybaugh shared the footage to his Twitter profile:

In the video, Larz walked into the restroom and crouched down next to a toilet with the seat up. He licked the bowl twice, then said “Coronavirus challenge,” and placed his tongue back on the toilet once more.

It remains unclear if the stunt was directly linked to his alleged medical diagnosis, according to the New York Post.

“The social media influencer has previously appeared on the Dr. Phil show, where he drew criticism for boasting about how he’d licked tubs of ice cream before putting them back in store freezers, and claimed he made ‘lots of money’ from his online following,” the report said.

Larz’s initial video appeared to be part of an online “coronavirus challenge” started by 22-year-old social media influencer Ava Louise, who shared a video of herself performing the same stunt inside an airplane bathroom on March 14:

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Louise explained how she trolled the media after she became tired of the coronavirus dominating the headlines.

“So what I did was I licked a toilet seat on my sugar daddy’s private plane on my way down here to go viral, because I fucking hate old people and it’s their fault that we can’t go on the beach and catch a fucking dick,” she concluded.