A Tennessee woman was recently diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus after she ignored Nashville officials’ instructions to practice social distancing.

A few days before she tested positive for the disease, 21-year-old Ireland Tate told her social media followers she was aware of the potential risks but chose not to follow the guidelines, according to Fox 17.

“So, I’m aware that we’re supposed to be like self-quarantining and like, social distancing and all these things to like, keep everyone safe. I get it. Cool. Great,” she said in a video posted online.

“I just don’t think that I’m going to get the virus,” Tate explained.

Despite the highly contagious disease, she and her friends continued to spend time together, publicly and privately.

When city leaders suggested people not meet in groups of ten or more for the time being, Tate still met with 20 of her friends at someone’s home.

One of those friends had the virus and gave it to her.

Now, Tate is experiencing the painful symptoms the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists on its website, some of which are chest pain, difficulty breathing, and coughing.

“It feels like there’s someone sitting on my chest at all times. It’s really hard to breathe. I’ve coughed until my throat has bled,” she commented.

Although there is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease, people can guard against it by avoiding close contact with those who are sick, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, and by not touching their faces with dirty hands.

Following her diagnosis, Tate quarantined herself inside her parents’ home and is warning those her own age not to act like they are invincible.

“Kids don’t, we’re not taking it seriously,” she said, adding, “While it may not be affecting you, it could be affecting someone’s grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle or mom or sister.”