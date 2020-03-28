Chicago to Turn McCormick Place into 3,000-Bed Hospital

The city of Chicago is turning McCormick Place convention center into a 3,000-bed makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the makeshift hospital would contain 3,000 beds and that all three halls of the convention center would be used to treat patients, WGN reported.

Patients will be separated according to their level of care.

“The temporary health site at McCormick Place will function as a field hospital, providing a large quantity of beds, including 500 anticipated to come online in the coming week,” according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Health.

“We remain focused on working in partnership to build up resources and staffing for this site and across the system so that we can combat COVID-19, alleviate added stress to our hospitals and healthcare workers, and ensure patients across Chicago receive the care they need,” the statement continued.

The Chicago Tribune reported that McCormick Place had lost major business since the coronavirus hit the U.S.

The hospital is expected to be fully operational by April 24.

In New York City, the Army Corps of Engineers and the New York National Guard are building a similar makeshift hospital at the Jacob Javits Convention Center to deal with the influx of patients.

The hospital is one out of eight temporary hospitals they expect to build throughout the city to deal with the pandemic.