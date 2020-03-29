U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Hit 2,000 After Doubling in Two Days

In the space of 48-hours the U.S. death toll from the Chinese cornonavirus pandemic passed 2,000 late Saturday, figures confirm. Of those fatalities, 672 have been counted in New York City alone.

Earlier this week, the death toll in the U.S. reached 1,000, though it took nearly a month for the amount of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to reach that high. This means that another 1,000 people died in a two-day reporting period in the country up to and including last night.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. now being treated stands at over 124,686, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Though the U.S. has more confirmed cases of the virus than any other country, Italy has the most reported deaths from the virus at over 10,000.

China, where the virus originated, has over 80,000 reported cases and more than 3,000 reported deaths from the virus, although those figures are subject to dispute given the unreliable nature of the Chinese Communist Party’s sharing of data with the rest of the world.

The groundswell of support has begun for Communist China to pay financial damages for the regime's lies and coverup of the global Chinese coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/8MP3v1ZQmu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 29, 2020

President Donald Trump on Saturday sent off the medical ship USNS Comfort from Norfolk, VA, to New York City to assist in the battle with the coronavirus, as Breitbart News reported.

The president said the medical ship would help New York City with hospital overflow, treating non-infected patients.

The president described the ship as a “70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity” to the people of New York that was “stocked to the brim” with medical equipment.