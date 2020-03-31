Three Shelters Closed in Seattle over Coronavirus as Eric Garcetti Moves L.A. Homeless into Rec Centers

Three Seattle-area homeless shelters have been closed because of coronavirus infections, and the residents inside have been “quarantined” inside the facilities for 14 days.

The report, from Seattle-area CBS affiliate KIRO-7, adds that two shelters in Tacoma have also seen cases of coronavirus:

Three homeless shelters operated by Union Gospel Mission closed Saturday because of COVID-19. … Two hundred seventy people are now in quarantine inside the shelters that are closed. They’ll be there for the next 14 days. Today, Gov. Jay Inslee highlighted the closing of homeless shelters as a necessary safeguard to stop COVID-19.

It is not clear whether those quarantined inside the shelter also be quarantined from each other.

Over the weekend, a homeless shelter in Las Vegas had to close after one resident tested positive for coronavirus. Several hundred residents were moved to a vacant parking lot outdoors, where they were screened and then slept on rectangular areas marked out by a grid.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is persisting with a plan to move homeless people into recreation centers in residential areas, despite the risk to those inside the centers, and those in the surrounding communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) counsels against clearing homeless encampments during the pandemic, citing the difficulty of maintaining social distance indoors, among other factors.

