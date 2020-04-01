Over two dozen University of Texas students have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus after returning from spring break trip in Mexico, Austin public health officials announced Tuesday.

The Austin Public Health Department said roughly 70 students attending the University of Texas flew aboard a chartered plane to Cabo toward the end of March. Following the trip, 28 of them tested positive for the illness, while dozens more are still being tested.

“The 28 confirmed cases are self-isolating at this time. Others are under quarantine while being monitored and tested. The Department of State Health Services has been notified,” Austin public health officials said in a statement.

The news sparked outrage from Texas lawmakers, who have urged people to halt non-essential movement until the pandemic subsides.

“Quit being an ass,” Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (R) said in an interview with KXAN. “Get over yourselves. Whether you think this is an issue or not, it is. Whether you think it could affect you or not, it does. The reality of it is, if I’m a college kid who’s going to spring break in Mexico, you’re affecting a lot of people. Grow up.”

The announcement comes after five students from the University of Tampa tested positive for the coronavirus following a spring break trip. According to WFTS, the students are currently in self-quarantine.

Miami Beach closed its beaches to the public in response to the spread of the coronavirus as spring breakers ignored social distancing orders.

Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) put a stop to the parties, declaring the “party’s over in Florida” after closing beaches and bars