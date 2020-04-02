Sicilian Mayor Says Obey Lockdown or You Will Be Guilty of ‘Mass Murder’

ROME — The mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando, has released a video message warning citizens to stay in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown or they will be responsible for “mass murder.”

“The Minister of the Interior corrected the decree by specifying that the order to stay at home has not changed,” the mayor said. “The Minister of Health has extended the emergency throughout Italy until April 13. Obey, stay at home, in Palermo and Sicily.”

“We can, we must avoid the massacre that is taking place in other cities and regions,” he continued. “Follow the instructions of the President of the Region: it affects your life and your loved ones. You will truly be responsible for a mass murder.”

As of Wednesday evening, there have been a total of 1,718 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the entire island of Sicily, which represents 0.034 percent of the population of just over 5 million people. In Palermo itself, the percentage has been even lower, with just 0.022 percent of the population infected, or 276 people. This works out to just over 2 people out of every 10,000.

With his video-message, the Palermo mayor joins a growing list of Italian mayors and others in government recorded ranting over a lack of compliance with the coronavirus lockdown.

In late May, a video compilation showing Italian mayors and regional governors going ballistic over citizens evading the lockdown went viral on social media.

“I’m getting news that some would like to throw graduation parties. We will send the military police over. With flamethrowers,” one said.

“I’m gonna catch you. Tomorrow. Not in a year. Tomorrow! I’m the mayor. You won’t ‘stroll’ in my town! I can’t formally ban you from leaving your house? Nice. I will ban you from stepping on public soil. If not for proven necessities,” fumed another.

“I’m going to address you all. Where the fuck are you all going? You and your dogs… which must have an inflamed prostate!” a third exclaimed.

“Bringing in mobile hairdressers? What the fuck is that for? Do you understand that the casket will be closed?! Who the fuck is supposed to even see you?! With your hair all done in the casket?!” another declared.

“I saw a fellow citizen amiably jog up and down the street accompanied by a dog that was visibly exhausted,” said another. “I stopped him and told him, ‘Look, this isn’t a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. You have to go home.’”

