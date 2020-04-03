Appearing Friday on CNN’s New Day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said his city will deplete its ventilator supply as it ramps up its fight against the deadly spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

(Watch from 4:25)

“The nation is in a peace time stance while we’re actually in the middle of a war,” @NYCMayor says about supply shortage. “If they don’t do something different in the next few days… then you’ll see first hundreds and later thousands of Americans die who did not need to die.” pic.twitter.com/4H1KFsisY2 — New Day (@NewDay) April 3, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: