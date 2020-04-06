Donald Trump Opens Up USNS Comfort to Coronavirus Patients

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would open up the USNS medical ship Comfort to coronavirus patients in New York and New Jersey.

“It is a big ship. It is set for Covid and we are going to, hopefully — it will be very helpful to both states,” Trump said, revealing that he spoke to both New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The ship was initially expected to serve as an overflow location for regular patients not infected by coronavirus, but reports noted Saturday that the 1,000-bed ship only had 20 patients.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he would ask the president to use it for coronavirus patients, and Trump agreed.

“Hopefully that will be very helpful to both states,” Trump said.

The decision will open up 1,000 more medical beds in New York City, staffed by military doctors.

“This will provide much-needed relief to our overstressed hospital systems,” Cuomo said on Twitter on Monday, confirming the news.