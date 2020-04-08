Chicago Animal Shelter Runs Out of Adoptable Pets for First Time

Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) announced on Tuesday that it had run out of adoptable animals for the first time ever.

The CACC announced its cleared roster on Tuesday morning via Facebook. “Yep, you read that right, we are out of adoptable animals!” it wrote. “It’s something we’ve never thought we’d say…and we’re so happy to bring you this news.” The celebratory post was accompanied by a picture of empty cages, and an equally joyous dog by the name of “Floppy.”

But despite the positivity, there still remain plenty of animals looking for safe, loving, and committed homes. While all of the adoptable animals are on their way to new families, the shelter continues to host 51 more dogs, six cats — and two roosters. “The animals currently in the shelter are on hold for various reasons including the stray waiting period, rabies observation, or they are waiting for their owners to pick them up,” CACC explained.

The shelter also extended thanks to the flood of support it has received during the trying times brought on by the novel coronavirus global pandemic. “We want to thank everyone who stepped up to adopt from Chicago Animal Care and Control over the last few weeks,” it said, “as well as those who are fostering, and to all of our amazing partners for continuing to transfer animals out of the shelter. We have been amazed at the outpouring of people wanting to help during this time.”

The remaining animals will become available in the coming days. The organization is always on the lookout for willing homes, and foster care for the more traumatized animals that may require special attention before they are ready to be adopted. It is a win not only for the lonely animals waiting for quarantine buddies, but everyone involved.