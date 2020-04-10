A golf club in Morristown, New Jersey, is inspiring others to help serve first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

When pro golfer Ernie Els heard that the Spring Brook Country Club was collecting bottled water and Gatorade to give to the Morristown Medical Center, he wanted to be part of it, according to Fox News.

“It was a great initiative,” he said during an interview Friday on Fox & Friends.

Last week, he contacted the country club’s General Manager David Bachman to see how he could help bring more people together to support their local healthcare workers during the health crisis.

Since then, the initiative has grown into a nationwide effort, according to Bachman.

“In the last 11 days, we created a national charitable organization called Clubs Help. Clubs help bring the Country Club and or key person together with a key person at a local hospital,” he said.

March 31, Spring Brook Foundation President Susan McGahan said she hoped their efforts would encourage others to help their neighbors during the pandemic.

“I saw a Chicago nurse on TV and she was crying, talking about the ‘new normal’ in treating these very sick people,” McGahan commented.

“I have a friend in the ER at Morristown Medical and asked how I could help. I was told food and beverages would be [a] great way to start,” she continued.

Since then, the club’s staff and members have donated several truckloads of food and drinks to workers at the medical center.

“When we were unloading at the hospital it was amazing how grateful the people are. We are doing what we can to keep them fed and hydrated,” McGahan stated.

Now, Els said he hoped others will do the same in their own communities.

“It’s a great cause. We want to help the people on the front line. Please, all the clubs around the country, find a way to get in,” he concluded.