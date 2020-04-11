New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has now made it clear that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for president, saying he will be “staying right here” in New York.

Cuomo’s remarks came during Saturday’s coronavirus news briefing held in Albany, New York, after a reporter asked him whether he had considered a White House run.

“Democrats would like to see me replace Joe Biden on the ticket,” Cuomo asked before saying the idea is “flattering” and somewhat “irrelevant.”

Cuomo went on to discuss why many would not be fond of his consideration of running for president and how it correlates with his handling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone has been very suspicious of government, and government officials, politicians—it’s always about their politics, they’re always trying to take the next step on the ladder … they are very deceptive creatures,” Cuomo claimed. “I never felt that, I never believed it.”

“I have no political agenda, period,” Cuomo continued. “I’m not running for president, I’m not running for vice-president, I’m not running anywhere. I’m not going to Washington. I’m staying right here.”

Cuomo had previously shot down the idea of running for president during a few appearances on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN program.

Cuomo also gave praise to President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying he has “been responsive to New York.”

“He has been responsive to New York,” Cuomo said of Trump. “He has done it quickly and he has done it efficiently.”

Cuomo gave an example and said that he and the president had a conversation one morning and had a decision by that afternoon.

“He has really responded to New York’s needs,” Cuomo added, telling everyone to “keep politics out of it” and focus on policy instead.