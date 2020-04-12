6-Year-Old with Cancer Makes Easter Baskets for Quarantined Kids

A six-year-old fighting cancer in Arizona is making Easter baskets for needy children who are in quarantine.

Avery Amzures is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but that is not stopping her from making 70 Easter baskets for needy children who are quarantined.

“Making baskets for the kids that don’t have none,” said Avery Amzures.

The baskets are set out on the front porch of Avery’s house for parents to pick up and deliver to nearby families, and pickups are facilitated through Facebook.

“Being that she has ALL,” her dad, Francisco Amzures, said. “We’ve gone through the whole quarantine thing, not being able to go out…not having people come over. She knows what the other kids are going through because she’s been going through this almost the last year and a half already.”

But that is not the only good deed Avery has done recently.

Avery’s grandmother, Norma Zampillo, said, “Her best friend passed away, and he wanted to be a fireman. So the next day…she had gotten some money from making flowers…and she wanted me to take her to get donuts. Took them to the fire department and to the courthouse here in Queen Creek.”

As far as Avery’s health is concerned, doctors say she is doing well. But she has a long road to complete remission ahead of her, given that physical therapy treatments will begin soon, and she has planned chemotherapy treatments until January 2021.

“She still has to go another five years before they can actually say she’ll be cancer-free,” her dad said.

Easter may already be here, but be on the lookout for Avery’s next set of good deeds.

“Bye. Bless you,” Avery said.