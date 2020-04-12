A man in Watertown, Massachusetts, was reunited with his wife recently in a very unique way, following a long separation.

When Nick Avtges met his wife Marion over 60 years ago, he knew they were meant to be, according to WFLA.

“It was love at first sight. And the rest is history,” the 88-year-old said of their romance.

Since that time, the couple has spent every day together and raised four children.

“My parents have been the rock of our family,” said daughter Suzanne, adding, “The way they’ve dealt with a lot of different situations.”

Even after Marion went to live in a nursing home not long ago, Nick visited her on a regular basis.

“I was generally there every day from about 10-11 o’clock in the morning until 7 at night,” he said.

However, the couple was forced to stay apart for the past month due to coronavirus concerns.

But when their son Chris and his friend, Peter Tzannos, saw how much Nick missed his wife, they came up with a plan to get them back together and asked Ryan Donnellan’s Tree Service company for help.

Not long after, Nick climbed inside the bucket on the company’s boom truck and was lifted up to Marion’s window for a visit, while carrying a sign that read, “I Love You Sweetheart.”

“When he got up top there, they kind of put their hands on the screen of the window. At that point, I teared up,” Chris recalled.

Nick said his wife’s only concern was for his safety.

“When I got up there, she said, ‘It’s dangerous. Get back down again,'” he commented, adding, “I asked ‘How much do you love me?’ She said, ‘More than you know.'”

Now, when people ask him what the secret is to a long and happy marriage, Nick has only one answer.

“I just tell them that four letter word: L-O-V-E,” he concluded.