93-Year-Old Pleads for ‘More Beer’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

A 93-year-old woman made a plea for an essential supply of beer while she was on lockdown in her Pennsylvania home.

Olive Veronesi was shown holding up a whiteboard sign in one hand, which read, “I need more beer,” and a Coors Light in the other at her Seminole, Pennsylvania, home, KDKA reported.

The photo, taken by a relative, has been snapped up by a local news outlet and gone viral on Facebook, gaining more than 26,000 reactions and more than 49,000 shares as of Monday afternoon.

Veronesi said the viral image has resulted in some offers to bring her more beer.

“It’s nice, something for a young lady,” Veronesi said.

Pennsylvania currently has at least 26,219 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 554 deaths as of Monday afternoon.