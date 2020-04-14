Michigan citizens have been flooding a petition at Change.org calling for the removal of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, accusing her of gross negligence and failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Recall Governor Whitmer” petition alleges the governor’s measures, such as “closing and banning various non essential business’s [sic] and activities while leaving others open,” are actually “causing more Michiganders to get sick.”

Launched three weeks ago by John Powell, the petition has picked up steam in past days following the governor’s extension of a stay-at-home order and raising penalties for non-compliance to a $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

In just the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday, the petition garnered more than 50,000 new signatures as citizens rush to express their displeasure with the governor, bringing the total number of signatories past the 200,000 mark.

Along with an extension on the statewide lockdown, Whitmer issued new restrictions on stores limiting the number of people in the store at one time to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space. Stores must also cordon off areas dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.

Commenters wondered aloud what possible health concern could motivate the governor to keep people from planting seeds or repainting parts of their homes.

Michiganders have also accused Whitmer of neglecting their interests while attempting to curry favor with presumptive Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has signaled he is considering bringing her on as running mate.

“Her priorities are no longer the residents of Michigan but her possible position as V.P. for Biden,” wrote Patricia Duncan.

Biden brought Whitmer onto his podcast on April 6, in which he praised her for the job she is doing in Michigan.

“Gov. Whitmer is an outstanding governor. She is one of the most talented people in the country in my view,” Biden said. “She also is a supporter. She was also a co-chair of my campaign. She’s a good friend, but she has been laser focused, laser focused on delivering for her state.”

Biden has said he is considering between six and 10 candidates for the role of his running mate, one of whom is Whitmer, and that he is only considering women for the job.

