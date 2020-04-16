A FedEx driver in Boca Raton, Florida, is being praised for helping a mother protect her little girl from the coronavirus on April 6.

Carrie Blasi’s 11-year-old daughter, Emma, has type 1 diabetes, which makes her vulnerable if she contracts the virus, according to Fox 4 News.

To keep her daughter safe, Carrie posted a sign on their front door to inform people of her condition and asked them to leave any packages or deliveries on the doorstep.

However, when FedEx employee Justin Bradshaw the sign, he decided to go one step further to make sure Emma did not have to worry.

“I couldn’t believe somebody, a total stranger, took the time to make sure we were safe,” Blasi recalled.

Surveillance footage showed the moment Bradshaw, wearing blue medical gloves, approached the family’s door and read the sign.

Moments later, he laid the box on the ground then went back to his truck to retrieve what appeared to be sanitizing spray and a cloth.

He then proceeded to wipe down the box before replacing it on the doorstep.

That afternoon, Blasi tweeted a photo of the package that had a note on it written by Bradshaw informing them of what he did and urging them to “Stay safe”:

We have a sign on our door for packages/mail as our 11 year old daughter is a Type 1 Diabetic

Our Federal Express delivery guy wrote this on our box “I sanitized your box once I’ve seen the note on your door” – and you can tell that he used sanitizer wipes on the box.

Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/Oqeu91vDZt — Carrie blasi (@Cure4emma) April 6, 2020

“If everyone would follow in his footsteps… act of true kindness…there is hope!” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Later, Emma and her mother got to thank Bradshaw for his thoughtful gesture via a video call with his family, according to WFLA.

“We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do,” Blasi told him.

On the call, Bradshaw said he understood why she took such precautions regarding Emma’s health.

His own daughter, Nova, is also high-risk because she was born prematurely at 28 weeks and weighed just one pound, 11 ounces.

“It’s crazy the amount of measures we have to go through just to stay safe. And when I seen the sign, I was like, the first thing I thought about was Nova, because she was a micro-premie,” he commented.

“I feel like we all should, at least, try to do something to like help better the situation right now,” Bradshaw stated.

Following the incident, Blasi began using the hashtag #BeLikeJustin to encourage others to follow his lead.

“I would love to hug you, and your wife and just thank you,” she told Bradshaw on the video call.

“We have a virtual hug. Big hug,” he replied.