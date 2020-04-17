Two donors are making generous donations to healthcare workers in Charleston, South Carolina, during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the anonymous donors heard that about 900 employees at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) had been temporarily laid off due to the shutdown, they wanted to help, according to WBTW.

“MUSC Health is currently notifying affected employees that their insurance premiums will be paid through June 30,” the organization said in a press release Friday.

“MUSC Health had already committed to continue paying the employer health insurance contribution during this period,” it continued.

Following the announcement, MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., expressed his thanks for the donations that will make a difference in the lives of those affected by the pandemic.

“Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their health care is one less thing they have to worry about right now,” he commented.

The value of the donations came to about $384,000, according to MUSC’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement Kate Azizi.

On Twitter Friday, the MUSC Foundation expressed its thanks to the donors for their generosity:

A HUGE thank you to two anonymous donors who will pay monthly health insurance premiums through June for approximately 900 @MUSChealth care team members who were temporarily laid off! Details: https://t.co/uEseI3XKBS #changingwhatspossible #gratitude pic.twitter.com/oKnJL7X7JI — MUSC Foundation (@MUSCFoundation) April 17, 2020

“The needs of our health care teams will continue to evolve as the institution moves toward the pandemic’s peak in South Carolina,” the release noted.

Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster said the feeling around the country was that the pandemic’s end was in sight, but cautioned residents not to stop following health and social distancing guidelines for the time being, according to WYFF.

“It’s too early to celebrate. We’ve got to keep the lid on ourselves; contain our enthusiasm. We are going to get out of it. It’s going to be sooner rather than later,” he assured listeners.

McMaster said he also expected the state’s businesses to begin reopening in May and the economy to be “humming” by the end of June.