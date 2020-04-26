Ohio WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with Car Parade

A 100-year-old World War II veteran had planned to celebrate his birthday with a party, but when coronavirus altered his plans, the community stepped in to help.

Walter “Bud” Wisnieski’s friends at the Richfield United Church of Christ in Richfield, Ohio, planned a special birthday parade called “Bud’s Brigade” to be held on Saturday afternoon, Cleveland.com reported.

Dozens of vehicles, including fire trucks, antique vehicles, and police cruisers got decked out in patriotic colors to drive past Wisnieski’s house as passengers waved American flags and balloons.

The parade’s patriotic theme paid tribute to Wisnieski’s service during World War II in the Army’s Air Corps working in the Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.

“It feels great, it’s very flattering,” Wisnieski said. “I’ve been treated so well that I think I’ll try for 200.”

When Cleveland.com asked Wisnieski the secret to living to 100, he responded with a laugh.

“Be grateful, curious, positive and forgive. But most of all, have good ancestors,” he said.

Car parades have become a common way to celebrate birthdays in an era of social distancing. One community in Maine found a way to celebrate a three-year-old’s birthday by putting on a vehicle parade in front of his house.

Families have also found other creative ways to celebrate birthdays during the coronavirus.

In Syracuse, New York, the family of a 95-year-old sang “Happy Birthday” to her from her front yard, and in Spain, neighbors sang “Happy Birthday” to an 80-year-old woman under lockdown.