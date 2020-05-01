AKC Announces America’s Ten Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2019

The American Kennel Club (AKC) announced its list of the top ten most popular dog breeds in America on Friday.

For the 29th year in a row (2019), the Labrador Retriever was named number one in the nation since its first appearance on the list in the 1970s, the AKC’s website stated.

The site continued:

Little changed in the top ten standings from 2018. Following the Lab are: 2, German Shepherd Dog; 3, Golden Retriever; 4, French Bulldog; 5, Bulldog; 6, Poodle; 7, Beagle; 8, Rottweiler; 9, German Shorthaired Pointer; 10, Pembroke Welsh Corgi. Most remained in their same spots from the previous year—other than the Poodle and Beagle, which swapped positions, and the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, which knocked the Yorkshire Terrier from the No. 10 spot.

“This is a do-everything breed that needs to be with its humans,” said Lab enthusiast and breeder Erin Henlon-Hall.

“It personifies the definition of versatility—hunting, showing, family, dock diving, tracking, obedience. It’s as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie,” she concluded.

Despite coming in at second place, the German Shepherd had a lot to offer potential owners, according to the AKC website.

The breed displayed “loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands for many tasks, and the willingness to put their life on the line in defense of loved ones,” the site explained.

Even though their physical dimensions could not be more different, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, which came in at number ten, had attributes similar to those of the German Shepherd.

“As herders bred to move cattle, they are fearless and independent. They are vigilant watchdogs, with acute senses and a ‘big dog’ bark,” the breed’s profile read, adding, “Families who can meet their bold but kindly Pembroke’s need for activity and togetherness will never have a more loyal, loving pet.”

Based on 2019 statistics, the AKC also named Dalmations, Pekingese, Whippets, and Australian Shepherds on its full list of the most popular dog breeds in America.