Anonymous Donor Surprises Entire Hospital Staff with $1 Million Donation

Hospital staff members in Santa Cruz, California, are feeling grateful after receiving an unexpected gift recently.

When an anonymous donor saw how hard employees at Dominican Hospital were working to care for patients and the facility during the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to show their appreciation, according to a press release.

A letter from the longtime friend of the hospital read:

To the heroes of Dominican Hospital: Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community. This humankindness is what makes you heroic. Please accept this donation in recognition of and with great thanks for all that you do. And please know that my heart is with you as we seek to protect and care for each other during this challenging time.

Attached to the letter was a $1 million donation, made through the Dominican Hospital Foundation.

The gift was designated for employees who have worked at the hospital for at least a year which included nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records, mailroom staff, and security guards, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Full-time staff members will each receive $800, and part-time staff $600, the report noted.

“This Santa Cruz hospital is one of the best in California. As part of the Dignity Health network, Dominican Hospital is dedicated to delivering high quality, compassionate care and access to Santa Cruz and nearby communities,” its website read.

Monday, Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Dominican Hospital Foundation Drew Gagner expressed his gratitude for the gift that would make a huge difference for the staff members.

“We are humbled by this heartfelt thank you, and blessed to have such caring donors in our community,” he commented.

Hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz, MD, called the donation “gracious” and “selfless.”

“This generous donation is a testament to their clinical excellence, their tireless dedication and, most of all, their profound humanity,” she concluded.