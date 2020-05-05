Andrew Cuomo: Not Wearing Mask Is ‘Disrespectful’ to Frontline Workers

Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Sunday press briefing that people who refuse to wear a mask are being “disrespectful” to the frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s disrespectful to the nurses, the doctors, the people who have been frontline workers,” the New York governor said during the briefing. “You wear the mask not for yourself, you wear the mask for me. It’s a sign of respect to other people… You know how you show love? By wearing a mask.”

“Just be responsible and show respect,” he said. “I don’t think that’s too much for each of us to ask of one another. That’s a basic common decency in this situation.”

In April, Cuomo ordered all residents to wear masks or other face coverings in public when they cannot stay at least six feet away from others in areas such as on public transit and in grocery stores.

WABC reported that Cuomo said getting outside for recreational purposes is “good” but told New Yorkers to continue to practice social distancing even as the weather grows nicer outside.

“Staying socially distant and wearing a mask are basic precautions that should keep you safe. Not as good as staying in the house, but should keep you safe,” Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo also took the opportunity to call out protesters recently for being “reckless” and “irresponsible” because they refused to wear masks at rallies.

The protesters, however, were frustrated with the governor for not reopening nonessential businesses, urging him to do so because of the toll the coronavirus shutdowns have taken on the state’s economy.

“I understand people’s frustration with the economy not being open. I get it. I want to see the economy open, for myself, for my family,” he said.

“I’m not going to put dollar signs over human lives. I’m not going to do that. Not for my family and not for yours. But I understand their point of view, and I understand the First Amendment. You have an argument, you’re going to make your argument, God bless America,” Cuomo continued.

Cuomo extended the stay-at-home orders for New York through May 15 back in April.