An elderly woman in Webster, New York, is feeling loved after her community gave her a huge surprise on Thursday.

When Mary Jane Hastings tested positive for the coronavirus nearly two weeks ago, her family began to worry, according to USA Today.

“We were scared to death. It was our worst nightmare,” said Hastings’ daughter Linda, who is one of her eight children.

Prior to her diagnosis, Hastings’ brother, Joe Maid, passed away after contracting the illness. He was 98-years-old.

Although Hastings was in overall good health, she did have mild chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which caused Linda and her siblings concern that if their mom got the virus, she would not recover.

“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, following ten days at Highland Hospital, the great grandmother made a full recovery and was sent home on Tuesday to the Sage Harbor at Baywinde assisted living facility, according to WHEC.

“She really is remarkable,” Linda said of her beloved mom.

To celebrate Hastings’ monumental birthday and her victory over the disease, friends and family members organized a huge parade that took place on Thursday.

Video footage showed a line of cars decorated with signs and balloons as they drove past the facility to honor her.

Included in the parade was a West Webster fire truck, a Monroe County Sheriff’s vehicle, and ambulances from Penfield Ambulance and North East Quadrant ALS.

During the event, Hastings watched from her window and waved as the drivers honked and wished her a happy birthday.

“Just so happy that she’s pulled through this,” said Hastings’ son, Paul.

“She’s such a strong woman, and it’s not exactly the birthday party we wanted to throw for her, but the turnout so far is great,” he concluded.