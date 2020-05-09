Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Next to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant is the latest in a list of White House staffers who have reportedly come down with the coronavirus.

CNN reported that the aide has been teleworking and has not physically seen the president’s daughter in weeks.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) administrator Stephen Hahn has been forced to self-quarantine for two weeks after being exposed to Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson Katie Miller, the wife of presidential adviser Stephen Miller, who has tested positive for the virus.

The troubling news came within days of President Donald Trump’s personal valet testing positive in what was considered the first known case of a White House staffer contracting the deadly virus.

Now President Trump, Pence, staffers, and reporters are getting tested daily to prevent the spread of the virus even as the White House continues to support reopening measures across the country.

Pence’s flight to Iowa to promote the restarting of the economy was delayed due to the news of Miller’s illness. Six staffers had to deplane and quarantine because they were recently in contact with her.

Those protecting Trump have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Breitbart News reported Saturday that 11 U.S. Secret Service officers have come down with the deadly virus.